Matt Ryan ‘good to go’ after X-ray results come back negative

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had negative results on an X-ray of his foot following Sunday’s blowout loss at Pittsburgh.

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said Ryan is “100 percent good to go” this week against Tampa Bay after getting sacked six times and hit 11 additional times. Quinn did not say which foot Ryan injured.

Ryan, an 11-year veteran and the 2016 NFL MVP, has been sacked 16 times, tied for third-most in the league. He was sacked 24 times last year.

Ryan had not been sacked six times in a game since the 2014 season finale against Carolina.

