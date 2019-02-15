Padres GM, Manny Machado reportedly had sitdown in Miami
FOX Sports San Diego
Did the San Diego Padres finally get their meeting with Manny Machado?
The free-agent star reportedly had a sitdown with Padres general manager A.J. Preller in Miami sometime this week.
A meeting happened between #Padres and Manny Machado. https://t.co/ufDJ7svNQy
— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) February 14, 2019
While some critics have written off the Padres chances at landing Machado, the club has been ‘aggressive’ in their offer to to the 26-year-old.
However, questions remain on Machado’s desire to play in San Diego.
What will happen? It’s anyone’s guess.