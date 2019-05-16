Maeda’s 12 K’s, 2 RBIs lead Dodgers to win over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out 12 batters and drove in both runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The right-hander gave up three hits in 6 2/3 innings and reached double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time in the majors. He finished one short of his career high for Ks set in 2016 against San Diego.

Maeda (5-2) also helped his own cause at the plate with two hits, including a two-out, two-run bloop single to right field in the second. He became the first Dodgers pitcher to have two hits and two RBIs in a game since Zack Greinke in 2014.

Corey Seager also had two hits for the Dodgers, who went 7-2 on their homestand. Four of the wins were shutouts.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 14th save, aided by a diving play up the middle from second baseman Kiké Hernández. With two runners aboard, Jansen struck out Hunter Renfroe and pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson to end it.

Renfroe hit a game-winning grand slam off Jansen in San Diego on May 5.

Four Dodgers pitchers combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts.

Maeda threw 85 pitches, 64 for strikes. His 22 swinging strikes were the second-most in his career according to Inside Edge, with 14 coming on his slider.

Matt Strahm (1-3) went five innings and allowed two runs on seven hits. The left-hander, who has a 2.33 ERA in five road starts, struck out five.

Eric Hosmer had three of San Diego’s four hits. The Padres dropped four of five on their road trip and are 4-7 in their last 11 games overall.

TURNER’S STREAK

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was hit by a pitch for the fourth straight game. When he was plunked by Strahm’s fastball in the second inning, Turner became the first Dodgers player since Hughie Jennings in 1900 to be hit in four consecutive games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Turner has been hit by a pitch seven times this season, which is second in the National League.

HE LOVES LA

Hosmer is hitting .474 (9 for 19) against the Dodgers this season. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games overall.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: The earliest SS Fernando Tatis Jr. could return is Monday, as he continues to rehab from a strained left hamstring at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona. The rookie sustained the injury April 28 while stretching to make a catch at second base.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale in Cincinnati. Ryu, who has not allowed a run in his last two outings, will have six days of rest between starts. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and threw a career-high 116 pitches Sunday against Washington.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home to begin a four-game series Thursday night against Pittsburgh. LHP Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.75 ERA) looks to bounce back after allowing a career-high eight earned runs in last Friday’s 12-2 loss at Colorado.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 4.20) takes the mound Friday in Cincinnati. Hill is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in his last two starts against the Reds.

