Luis Urías leaves Tuesday’s game in 8th inning with leg injury

SEATTLE— Recently-recalled Padres prospect Luis Urías left Tuesday’s game in the 8th inning after pulling up lame in attempt to beat out a ground ball. He was immediately helped off the field & replaced an inning later by Cory Spangenberg at 2B.

Luis Urías has to be helped off the field after pulling up lame in attempt to beat out a ground ball. He appeared to injure his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/vmZAHfdpT4 — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 12, 2018

It appeared to be a hamstring injury for the 21-year-old, but nothing is definitive. Urías has had a history of hamstring injuries, missing time earlier this season as well as in 2017.

More to come.

UPDATE:

It was a hamstring pull for Urías, which according to manager Andy Green, likely will sideline him for the rest of the 2018 season.

“I don’t think it looks particularly good, given the amount of time we have left in the season,” stated Green following Tuesday’s win.

The Padres have 16 games left in the 2018 campaign. Prior to the injury, Urías was hitting .208/.264/.354 with two home runs in 53 plate appearances.