Lucchesi, Padres looks to continue success against Mariners
FOX Sports San Diego
Game: San Diego Padres @ Seattle Mariners
Date: Wed., September 12th
Time: 3:30pm PT
Where: Safeco Field
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and the FOX Sports App
Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (7-8, 3.59 ERA) against Seattle’s Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.56 ERA)
Related Videos:
WIL. MYERS. CLUTCH.
He gives the @Padres the lead in the 9th with an RBI double!#LetsGoPadres | #Padres pic.twitter.com/9no09uu6qW
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 12, 2018
"It's a pulled hamstring… it's doubtful (that he returns this season)."
—@Padres manager Andy Green gives an injury update on Luis Urías. pic.twitter.com/kp2yRM1S4B
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 12, 2018