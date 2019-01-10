TUNE-IN: LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets should be extremely entertaining (5:30p, Prime Ticket)

5:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

This is what NBA basketball is all about.

The Denver Nuggets currently sit atop of the Western Conference Standings at 27-12.

Three spots below are the Los Angeles Clippers at 24-16 and riding a three-game win streak.

When the two squads match up on Thursday night in Denver, it will be the first time they crossed paths since the Clippers handed the Nuggets their worst loss of the season, 132-111, on Dec. 22.

The Clippers will be a tough matchup for the Nuggets. LA has won three straight, are 7-3 in their last 10 and bring the NBA’s fourth-ranked scoring offense to town (116.0 points per game).

Leading the way offensively is Tobias Harris, averaging 21.1 points per game. The team’s No. 2 scorer is a familiar face to Denver fans — Danilo Gallinari at 19.5 points per contest.

The Clippers’ catalyst is reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, who averages 18.5 points and a team-high 4.9 assists off the bench. He led L.A. to the win over the Hornets with 14 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. He also had 10 assists for his third double-double of the season.

“That’s just Lou being Lou,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday night.

The Nuggets counter with a double-double machine in center Nikola Jokic. Jokic was signed to a max deal in the summer and has earned every penny of it this season. He leads Denver in scoring (19.2 points), rebounding (10.1) and assists (7.5). He has two triple-doubles in the last five games, including Tuesday in a 103-99 win in Miami.

Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and hit the go-ahead floater with 2.4 seconds left.

The Nuggets beat the Heat without one of their better perimeter defenders. Guard Gary Harris, who recently returned from a hip injury, was out after leaving Monday’s game at Houston with tightness in his left hamstring. His status for Thursday is not known.

