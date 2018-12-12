League best Raptors Top Clippers 123-99

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serge Ibaka had 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors cruised past the Los Angeles Clippers 123-99 on Tuesday night without injured Kawhi Leonard.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points, making four of the Raptors’ 14 3-pointers.

Leonard sat out with a bruised right hip that he hurt against Milwaukee last Sunday. He is day-to-day.

The Clippers endured their biggest loss of the season against the NBA’s best team (22-7).

Fred VanVleet had a career-high 14 assists starting in place of Leonard.

With leading scorer Tobias Harris held to 10 points — about half his 21.4 average — the Clippers were led by a pair of reserves.

Boban Marjanovic had 18 points and Tyrone Wallace added 15. Their fourth loss in six games dropped them into a tie for second with the Lakers at 17-10 in the Pacific Division.