June Community Partner of the Month Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Major League Baseball launched the PLAY BALL initiative in 2015 to encourage widespread participation in the game.

As an expansion of these efforts, MLB and all 30 clubs are once again celebrating PLAY BALL WEEKEND in recognition of what parents, coaches, and clubs do each year to support the growth of youth baseball and softball in their respective communities. In addition, Minor League Baseball and its 160 Clubs will be celebrating PLAY BALL WEEKEND this year, which provides an opportunity for the game to reach young people in every corner of the United States.

Whether it’s a home run derby in your backyard, a catch with a friend, or a game in your youth league, Major League Baseball and the Padres encourage you to get out and “Play Ball” this summer!

Visit playball.org to learn more about all the different ways to play.

Upcoming Event- San Diego Padres RBI:

The San Diego Padres RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program is back again in 2018. Padres RBI is a free baseball and softball summer league offered at four different sites throughout San Diego, including Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, SouthBay Family YMCA, McGrath Family YMCA, and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot. RBI participants learn leadership, team building and discipline through the game in the RBI recreational league. Families interested in signing up or learning more should email community@padres.com.