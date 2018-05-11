Jordan Lyles fires 5 strong innings in return to rotation

SAN DIEGO– Prior to the first start of the season for Jordan Lyles, Padres manager Andy Green had this to say about the right-hander:

“I want him going aggressively after hitters the same way he’s pitched in the bullpen. We think there’s a lot to build on if he does that.”

Jordan Lyles did just that; aggressively going after hitters and earning himself another start in what was an impressive performance. Pitching in Bryan Mitchell’s rotation spot, the 27-year-old threw five innings of five-hit, two-run ball (one run earned).

In the first inning, Lyles allowed an unearned run after a leadoff single, wild pitch, passed ball, and a sac fly. The only earned run he allowed came with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, when Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham deposited a breaking ball 383 feet into the left field bleachers.

Besides that, Lyles did really all that San Diego could ask of him. He struck out six and walked one, leaving with his team trailing 2-0. The former Rockie threw a season-high 81 pitches and generated eight whiffs, including five on his curveball.

The Padres currently trail 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth.