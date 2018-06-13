Joey Lucchesi set for rehab start on Thursday with Single-A Lake Elsinore

ST. LOUIS– Padres left-hander Joey Lucchesi, who has been on the 10-day DL since May 15 with a right hip strain, is scheduled to undergo a rehab start with the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday.

“Joey threw three innings yesterday in an extended spring training game in Arizona,” said manager Andy Green on Sunday in Miami. “He came out feeling pretty good. He is scheduled to make a rehab start next Thursday.”

“Hopefully, he continued, we’ll see how he comes out on Thursday.”

Lucchesi began facing hitters a week ago in extended spring training action.

The just-turned 25-year-old is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts with the Padres this season. In his brief time with the club, he has shown to be one of the more talented arms that the organization has at the big league level. His return would obviously be a boost to a club who has been playing some very good baseball as of late.