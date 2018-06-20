Joey Lucchesi back with Padres, to start Wednesday

SAN DIEGO– It seems as if the “Johnny Wholestaff” era for the San Diego Padres is coming to a close– at least, for now.

Padres left-hander Joey Lucchesi has rejoined the club and will start Wednesday’s game against the Oakland A’s. It will be the rookie’s first major league start since May 14, when he threw only 71 pitches against the Colorado Rockies. Following the start, Lucchesi was put on the shelf with a right hip strain.

San Diego was hopeful that the 25-year-old would only miss a start or two, but the injury wound up costing Lucchesi a little over a month of action.

Lucchesi pitched in a rehab game on June 14 in Lake Elsinore, throwing four hitless innings while striking out six. The Newark native then threw a bullpen a few days later, paving the way for his return.

Through nine major league starts, Lucchesi has shown to be one of the brighter young arms that the Friars have. He currently has a 3.23 ERA, striking out more than a batter per inning.

The Padres will announce a corresponding roster move tomorrow to make room for their starter.