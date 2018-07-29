Jay haunts former team, leads DBacks to 9-4 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Jay hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning and finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Jay, who played with San Diego in 2016, also brought in a run with a groundout in the second, when the Diamondbacks took a 4-0 lead against Tyson Ross, who has been rumored to be on the trading block.

The Padres got back into the game, with Ross hitting a tying single in the fourth, but their bullpen faltered in the eighth. Daniel Descalso hit a leadoff single off Phil Maton (0-1) and Jeff Mathis sacrificed before pinch-hitter Chris Owings walked. Kirby Yates, San Diego’s new closer after All-Star Brad Hand was traded to Cleveland, was greeted by Jay’s double. Paul Goldschmidt followed with his second RBI single of the game.

The Diamondbacks added two runs in the ninth off Phil Hughes.

Archie Bradley (3-2) pitched a perfect seventh for the win. Arizona starting pitcher Patrick Corbin struck out eight in six innings and also had two singles and an RBI.

Eduardo Escobar made his debut with the Diamondbacks a day after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota. He started at third base and batted fifth, going 2 for 4 with a walk and a run scored.

The Padres are 2-6 since the All-Star break and have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

Ross struggled badly in the second. He walked the first three batters and then the next four batters each drove in a run. Jeff Mathis and Corbin hit RBI singles, Jay drove in a run with a groundout and Goldschmidt hit a run-scoring single.

The Padres rallied, though, as three of the first five Padres batters in the third hit a double off Corbin. Jose Pirela had a leadoff double to right and Ross beat out an infield single with one out. Manuel Margot doubled to bring in Pirela and Wil Myers followed with a two-run double.

Ross’ RBI single to center with two outs in the fourth tied it.

Ross allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, walked four and struck out three. Corbin went six, giving up four runs and six hits while striking out eight and walking two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

DIAMONDBACKS: Manager Torey Lovullo said an MRI exam showed that 3B Jake Lamb has no structural damage in his injured left shoulder. He was hurt diving for a grounder Thursday in Chicago. “He’s pretty uncomfortable,” said Lovullo, adding that there’s no timeline yet for Lamb’s return. Lamb also hurt his shoulder on April 2 and didn’t return until May 18.

PADRES: Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder and reinstated LHP Jose Castillo (strained right hamstring) from the DL. Perdomo lasted only 2 1-3 innings on Friday night, allowing six runs and six hits in a 6-2 loss.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Clay Bucholz (3-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start the series finale. He’s 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in his last three starts.

Padres: Rookie LHP Joey Lucchesi (5-5, 3.34) is 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five starts since being reinstated from the disabled list June 25.