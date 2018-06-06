James Davis named Padres High School Coach of the Year
Prior to the Padres game on Wednesday, James Davis, Granite Hills High School, was named 2018 Padres High School Coach of the Year. Davis helped orchestrate a fine year for the Eagles as they made the CIF Playoffs.
James Davis from Granite Hills High School is the 2018 @Padres High School Coach of the Year! 🙌 #FSSDYouthBaseball pic.twitter.com/XQ6AAw1RJt
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) June 6, 2018
There were nine other candidates that were featured on Inside San Diego Sports in a build-up to this prestigious award. Each baseball and softball coach received $1,000 to help support and improve their program at their respective high school.
The candidates included:
- Keith Johnson – Mt. Carmel High School
- Jeff Dufek – San Marcos High School
- Scott Hernandez – Gompers Preparatory Academy
- Brianna Simoneau – Liberty Charter High School
- James Davis – Granite Hills High School (winner)
- Clifton Thomas – El Cajon Valley High School
- Jim Westlund – Chula Vista High School
- Javier Ramos – Imperial High School
- Jim Bennet – Poway High School
- Jay Petterson – Lincoln High School
Congratulations to all of the @Padres Coach of the Week honorees! 👏👏 #FSSDYouthBaseball pic.twitter.com/OJj0eeNeZh
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) June 6, 2018
The award was created through the San Diego Padres Coach of the Week program and was presented by FOX Sports San Diego.
Coach Davis will receive a $5,000 donation to help the Eagles baseball team even more.