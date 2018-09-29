Jags’ Fournette a game-time decision for third straight week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be a game-day decision for the third straight week.

Fournette, who strained his right hamstring in the season opener, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets despite practice in full Friday.

Fournette says he’s getting better but isn’t ready to commit to returning.

He says he’s “just getting back in my routine, practicing, cutting and stuff like that. It’s tricky with hamstrings. You can feel good one day but then something might happen.”‘

Right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) also practiced in full Friday and was listed as questionable.

Coach Doug Marrone says he doesn’t “like to put anyone out there unless they feel they’re 100 percent.”

The Jaguars will be without nickel back specialist D.J. Hayden (toe) for the second straight week.

