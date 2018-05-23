Hunter Renfroe homers twice in 8th game of rehab assignment

Entering play on Wednesday, the Padres had only hit 43 home runs in 50 games. That HR total was good for 27th out of 30 Major League teams.

Reinforcements may be on the way.

Playing in the eighth game of his rehab assignment for Triple-A El Paso, outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit two home runs this afternoon against the Tacoma Rainiers in a 3-4 effort.

The 26-year-old hit an RBI single in the first before hitting solo shots in both the 6th and 8th innings.

Renfroe, who hit 26 home runs during his rookie season a year ago, was hitting .200 with two home runs and eight RBIs prior to being placed on the DL with inflammation in his right elbow.

There is no timetable (yet) for his return to the big leagues.