Hosmer homers as Padres shut out Dodgers 3-0 to take Mexico Series

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer for the second straight day, rookie Eric Lauer got his first major league win and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 Sunday to take two of three in Major League Baseball’s first regular-season series in Mexico since 1999.

Los Angeles put Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list before the game with left biceps tendinitis, and the defending NL champions said their ace had returned to Los Angeles to be examined.

Hosmer connected in the fifth off Tony Cingrani (0-2), who had relieved Ross Stripling at the start of the inning. On Saturday, Hosmer’s first-inning home run sparked San Diego to a 7-4 win. Hosmer has five runs this season, including three in his last five games.

Franchy Cordero added a run-scoring single in the seventh off Pedro Baez as the last-place Padres improved to 13-22.

Lauer (1-1) lost at Colorado in his major league debut on April 24 and did not get a decision when he started six days later at San Francisco. The 22-year-old left-hander allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none.

Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates and Brad Hand followed, with Hand striking out three straight batters for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Los Angeles stranded 13 runners and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The series finale drew 21,789, raising the three-day total to 65,116. Four Dodgers pitchers combined to no-hit the Padres in Friday’s opener, the first no-hitter outside the U.S. and Canada.

KEMP

Matt Kemp had two hits and is 11 for 22 with three homers and nine RBIs against the Padres this season.

NO LUCK AT HOME

Padres rookie Christian Villanueva, hoping to become the first Mexican to hit a major league home run in his country, was 0 for 12 with a walk in the series. San Diego manager Andy Green said Villanueva was trying to do too much to please the crowd.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RF Yasiel Puig (ankle) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday or Tuesday and will be ready to return to the Dodgers on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles manage, Dave Roberts. … 2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder) is expected to begin his rehabilitation with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 6.00), who has not pitched since April 14 because of inflammation of the middle finger in his pitching hand, is expected to be activated from the DL to start Tuesday’s homestand opener against Arizona.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (2-2, 3.28) starts Monday’s series opener at home against Washington.

——