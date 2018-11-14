Gregg Williams given opportunity to interview for Browns coaching position

<p> In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Cleveland. Williams won a Super Bowl in New Orleans. He also was suspended for a year for organizing a bounty scheme with the Saints. He was elevated from assistant to head coach of the Browns when Hue Jackson was fired Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. He has quite the resume for his work building aggressive and usually successful defenses. That resume is tainted by what went down in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David Richard) </p>

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed to be the team’s next coach.

Williams took over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29 after winning three games in two-plus seasons. Dorsey has been pleased with how the team has performed under Williams, their fiery defensive coordinator. The 60-year-old Williams coached Buffalo in 2001-03.

Dorsey said Williams deserves the chance to be considered for the full-time job. The Browns have split their two games under Williams, and Dorsey has been impressed with how the team has been focused and disciplined the past two weeks.

Dorsey has never headed a coaching search and understands the importance of getting this one right for a franchise that has undergone major upheaval in recent years.

He’s been telling himself every day, “don’t mess this up.”

Dorsey wouldn’t reveal who in the organization is helping him with the search, but said the team will not use an outside firm.