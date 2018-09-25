Giants take 5-game skid into matchup with Padres

San Diego Padres (63-94, fifth in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-85, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Padres: Robbie Erlin (4-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Giants: Chris Stratton (10-10, 4.88 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Giants come into the contest looking to end a five-game losing streak. San Francisco gives up 3.0 runs per game when Stratton takes the hill. The Padres are 4-7 in Erlin’s starts this year. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Miguel Diaz leads the staff with a mark of 16.7. The Padres won 5-0 in Monday’s meeting, Bryan Mitchell earned his second win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has 25 home runs and 67 RBIs in 112 games for the Padres. Freddy Galvis has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .632 over his past 10 games for San Diego. Brandon Crawford is hitting .256 with 133 hits and 14 home runs in 146 games this year for the Giants. Aramis Garcia has 10 hits and is batting .294 over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 14 runs. Giants: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs.