Galvis ends marathon game with walk-off double in the 15th

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddy Galvis doubled home the winning run in the 15th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Hunter Renfroe‘s pinch-hit homer for the Padres with two outs in the 12th tied the score at 2. Pinch-hitter Javy Guerra drew a leadoff walk from Matt Andriese (0-3) in the 15th and scored on Galvis’ double to right field.

Colten Brewer (1-0) worked two innings for his first major league win.

Nick Ahmed‘s sacrifice fly put the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1 in the top of the 12th. Ahmed sent a shallow fly ball toward Franmil Reyes in right and initially Ketel Marte wasn’t going to try to advance from third base. But when Reyes was tardy in throwing the ball in, Marte took off and was safe on a close play at the plate.

Jose Pirela‘s home run off Diamondbacks reliever Silvino Bracho in the seventh tied it 1-all. Arizona had taken the lead in the top of the inning when Chris Owings scored on a passed ball.

Padres rookie starter Eric Lauer allowed singles to the first two batters he faced — after limiting the Dodgers to one run over five innings in his previous outing. But the lefty tiptoed out of trouble in the first two innings.

From there, Lauer settled down. He gave up an unearned run and seven hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Owings opened the seventh with a single and John Ryan Murphy followed with a double. With the infield in, Galvis made a spectacular, over-the-shoulder catch in short center field on pinch-hitter Patrick Kivlehan‘s popup to hold the runners.

Marte drew a walk to load the bases and then rookie catcher Francisco Mejia let Robert Stock‘s outside pitch bounce off his glove. Owings scored to make it 1-0.

Arizona starter Patrick Corbin went five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four but remained winless since Sept. 7.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Brett Kennedy (left knee) had surgery and is expected to be healthy for spring training.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (14-11, 4.75 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday looking to snap a four-start losing streak. His last win came on Aug. 29 against the Giants. Godley is 3-4 with a 5.40 ERA in his career against the Padres.

Padres: RHP Jacob Nix (2-4, 6.81) makes his second career start versus Arizona, with both outings coming at Petco Park. He was charged with five runs and five hits while getting only two outs when facing the Diamondbacks on Aug. 16.

