FSSD honored with 7 regional Emmy Awards

San Diego – FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD) was awarded for outstanding regional programming and production at the 44th Annual Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards presentation this past Saturday, June 16 in Rancho Mirage, CA. In total, the regional sports network received seven Emmy Awards, tying the network’s all-time recognition tally.

The seven Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards presented to FSSD were for outstanding work completed in 2017, across the following categories:

SPORTS – DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM OR SPECIAL

“Padres POV – San Diego Events” (FSSD Team: Ryan Sterton, Michelle Margaux, Max Michalak, Kimberly Pletyak, Nicholas Davis)

“Inside San Diego Sports – Brycen Newman” (FSSD Team: Tom Catlin, Max Michalak, Nicholas Davis, Mike Pomeranz, Sonni Simmons)

“Padres POV – Episode 2” (FSSD Team: Ryan Sterton, Michelle Margaux, Max Michalak, Kimberly Pletyak, Nicholas Davis)

SPORTS – INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION

“Inside San Diego Sports – The Nick Hardwick Story” (FSSD Team: Tom Catlin, Jacob Santos, Max Michalak, Kimberly Pletyak, Nicholas Davis, Mike Pomeranz)

SPORTS – EVENT/GAME – LIVE/UNEDITED

“San Diego Padres Theme Show – Kids Day” (FSSD Team: Jason Lewis, Max Michalak, Kimberly Pletyak, Nicholas Davis)

ON CAMERA TALENT – PROGRAM HOST/MODERATOR

Mike Pomeranz

PROMOTION – PROGRAM/SINGLE SPOT – CAMPAIGN IMAGE

“Everywhere You Go” (Cheryl Gorman and Doug Tower)

Since the network’s inception in 2012, FOX Sports San Diego has been honored by the Academy with 76 nominations and 34 wins.

About FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports San Diego is the local TV home of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Clippers, and Anaheim Ducks and features San Diego State University and University of San Diego athletics. FOX Sports San Diego also airs Inside San Diego Sports, Padres POV, Clippers Weekly, Ducks Weekly, Aztec Football with Rocky Long and XTRA 1360 FOX Sports San Diego. Serving sports fans in San Diego, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Palm Springs, Yuma and Tucson, FOX Sports San Diego reaches 1.8 million homes and is available on AT&T U-verse, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom, Sling TV, Sony VUE and Spectrum. For complete regional sports coverage and channel listings, visit www.FOXSportsSanDiego.com.

About The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Pacific Southwest Chapter

With almost 600 members, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter, serves television professionals in San Diego, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria.

