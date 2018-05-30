Franmil Reyes crushes 442-foot homer to give Padres a lead in the 6th

SAN DIEGO– In the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday night, right fielder Franmil Reyes cracked an 115.4 mile-per-hour line drive right at shortstop JT Riddle for an out.

A day before, Reyes lined an 112 mph shot right at center fielder Lewis Brinson in the ninth. Also an out.

With his team down 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Reyes hit another ball very hard, the third time he had done so in his last four at-bats. Except this time he elevated it, crushing a 442-foot shot into the second deck in left field. Immediately after contact, Reyes dropped his bat and pointed to the dugout, knowing he had just given his team the lead.

It was the D.R. native’s second home run in as many days and the first time one could say he “got ahold” of one in a Padres uniform.

#Marlins 4 @ #Padres 5 [B6-2o]

Franmil Reyes homers (3): fly ball to LCF (2-run) Exit velocity: 110mph🔥

Distance: 442ft💣

Angle: 26°🚀 — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 30, 2018

San Diego currently leads 5-4 heading to the top of the 8th.