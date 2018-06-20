Franchy Cordero’s rehab assignment shut down after setback

SAN DIEGO– Franchy Cordero‘s rehab assignment has been shut down after the outfielder felt elbow discomfort after taking a swing, manager Andy Green announced prior to Tuesday’s game.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s contest against the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals). Playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, Cordero took a swing in the seventh, felt discomfort, and promptly left the game in the middle of the at-bat.

He did not start in Monday’s game, which raised concern that the injury might have been serious.

Cordero saw Dr. Neal ElAttrach on Tuesday. ElAttrach is an orthopedic surgery specialist and is the head team physician for both the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the Los Angeles Rams.

“We are working through the details of what that entails going forward,” stated Andy Green. “Probably here in the next 24 hours we’ll be able to walk through that a little bit more than we care to right now.”

The Dominican native has been shut down from all baseball activities.

“He is off his rehab assignment right now, and it is highly unlikely that we will see him any time soon,” Green continued.

Cordero has hit .237 with seven home runs and a .746 OPS in 139 at-bats for the Padres this season. The talented outfielder still holds the mark for the longest home run hit in the major leagues this season (489 feet).