Franchy Cordero ends HR drought with mammoth blast

WASHINGTON– Franchy Cordero entered Tuesday’s game without a home run since April 28, a stretch of over 65 at-bats and 21 games played. He had also been battling an undisclosed injury, which had held him out of the two games prior.

In his second at-bat of the night off Nats starter Jeremy Hellickson, the left-handed hitting outfielder ended his home run drought with a big swing. Ahead 2-1 in the count, Cordero crushed an 86 mile-per-hour slider 449 feet into the second deck in right-center field. The ball left Cordero’s bat at 112 mph and was his seventh on the season.

Cordero now leads all of baseball with four home runs over 440 feet.

Watch the long home run above!