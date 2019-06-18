FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO TAKES HOME LOCAL EMMY AWARDS

Regional Sports Network Honored for Best ‘Live Sports Event’ and ‘Daily/Weekly Sports Special’

Los Angeles – FOX Sports San Diego was recognized for outstanding regional sports coverage at the 45th Annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards this past Saturday, June 15 in Las Vegas. In total, FOX Sports San Diego received two Pacific Southwest Emmys – from seven nominations – for work airing in 2018.

The two local Emmys awarded to the regional sports network were for outstanding work in the following categories:

Sports – Event/Game – Live/Unedited

• Padres Opening Day

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program or Special

• Inside San Diego Sports – Hoffman Statue Unveiling

Since the network’s inception in 2012, FOX Sports San Diego has been honored by the Academy with 83 nominations and 36 wins.

About FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports San Diego is the local TV home of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Clippers, and Anaheim Ducks and features San Diego State University and University of San Diego athletics. FOX Sports San Diego also airs Inside San Diego Sports, Padres POV, Clippers Weekly, Ducks Weekly, and weekly Aztec Football and Basketball shows. For complete regional sports coverage and channel listings, visit www.FOXSportsSanDiego.com.

About The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Pacific Southwest Chapter

With almost 600 members, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter, serves television professionals in San Diego, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria.

