Following Mejía’s heroics, Padres set to host Giants on Monday

Game: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date: Monday, Sept. 17

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and the FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Bryan Mitchell (1-3, 6.07 ERA) against San Francisco’s Andrew Suarez (6-11, 4.33 ERA)

Keep an eye on: Starter Bryan Mitchell, who has pitched relatively well since being activated off the disabled list. To continue his success, he certainly will have to start generating more swinging strikes and strikeouts; as he has been pretty fortunate when it comes to BABIP since his activation.

Related Videos: