Admire this walk-off home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. & stay for the epic bat flip

Fernando Tatis Jr. will (very) soon be the San Diego Padres‘ every day shortstop.

Until that time, we can all drool over his amazing exploits in the Minor Leagues and, Thursday night, his walk-off home run in the Dominican Winter League.

Tatis Jr., the No. 2 prospect in baseball, also displayed excellent bat flipping skills as he admired his work.

In 2018, Tatis Jr. hit .286 with 16 home runs, 22 doubles and 43 RBIs in 88 games played for the San Antonio Missions of AA ball.