Farmer’s Insurance Open: Justin Rose takes 3-shot lead; Tiger Woods posts second-straight 70

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose wanted a tougher test on the South course at Torrey Pines and passed it with ease Friday for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose has made only one bogey over two days and at 15-under 129 tied the 36-hole tournament record, last matched by Tom Lehman in 2005.

Tiger Woods was 11 shots behind after failing again to make enough putts. He shot another 70, this one on the North Course, which played about two shots easier than the South.

Hideki Matsuyama had a 66 on the South and was three shots behind.

Jon Rahm exchanged birdies with bogeys in his round of 72 and joined Ryan Palmer and Billy Horschel at 10-under 134.