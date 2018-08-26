Erlin, Padres seek win against Dodgers in series finale

Date: Sunday, Aug. 26

Time: Padres Live @ 12:30pm PT

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Robbie Erlin (3-3, 3.46 ERA) takes on Los Angeles’ Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.27 ERA).

Keep an Eye on: Freddy Galvis, who has performed quite well against left-handed pitching out of the leadoff spot. In four starts this week at the top of the order, the shortstop is 7-for-19 with three RBI.

Related Videos: