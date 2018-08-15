Erlin, Padres looking to avoid sweep against Halos

Game: Los Angeles Angels @ San Diego Padres

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 15

Time: Padres Live @ 5:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Angels’ Felix Pena (1-3) 4.95 ERA vs. Padres’ Robbie Erlin (2-3) 3.36 ERA

Keep an Eye on: Freddy Galvis as he has homered in his last three games. In addition, he has gotten comfortable with the Padres, batting .287 since the All-Star break. Lastly, he is a wizard at shortstop making batters looking downright foolish with his glove work.

Related Videos:

Looking ahead to tomorrow's series finale, as Robbie Erlin will take the mound for the #Padres. Coverage begins on FSSD at 5:30 PM!#LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/mcmlgM50Wm — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 15, 2018

🔥🔥FREDDY IS ON FIRE 🔥🔥 He has now homered in 3️⃣ straight games for the first time in his career! #LetsGoPadres | @freddygalvis10 | #Padres pic.twitter.com/ycVo9ZZENF — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 15, 2018