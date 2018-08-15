Erlin, Padres looking to avoid sweep against Halos
Game: Los Angeles Angels @ San Diego Padres
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 15
Time: Padres Live @ 5:30pm PT
Where: Petco Park
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: Angels’ Felix Pena (1-3) 4.95 ERA vs. Padres’ Robbie Erlin (2-3) 3.36 ERA
Keep an Eye on: Freddy Galvis as he has homered in his last three games. In addition, he has gotten comfortable with the Padres, batting .287 since the All-Star break. Lastly, he is a wizard at shortstop making batters looking downright foolish with his glove work.
