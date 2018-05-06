Eric Lauer throws six shutout innings in third career start

MONTERREY, Mexico– The Padres entered Sunday’s game needing a strong performance from starting pitcher Eric Lauer. After all, their bullpen had to consume a combined 10 2/3 innings in the first two games of the three-game set against the Dodgers.

The rookie delivered.

In his third big league start, Eric Lauer fired six shutout innings against Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon in Monterrey. The lefty did allow seven hits but managed to work his way out of danger throughout his outing. He walked one batter and struck out five.

The Padres currently lead 3-0 in the top of the 8th, which means that the 22-year-old is currently in line for his first Major League victory.