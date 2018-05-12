Eric Lauer surrenders four home runs, lasts only 2 1/3 innings in start

SAN DIEGO– Eric Lauer entered Friday evening’s start against the Cardinals looking to build upon a strong outing he made last Sunday, when he threw six shutout innings in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis had other plans.

The Cardinals beat up on the rookie left-hander, pounding out seven hits and six runs off Lauer, who lasted only 2 1/3 innings.

Paul DeJong got the party started for the visitors in the top of the second with a three-run home run into the Padres bullpen. It was his eighth of the season. The ball traveled 398 feet and left the bat at 105 mph, per Statcast.

In the top of the third, the Cardinals hit three solo home runs in a span of four batters. Harrison Bader led off the inning with a home run. Following a fly out by Jose Martinez, Marcell Ozuna and Jedd Gyorko hit back-to-back homers to make the score 6-0.

For Gyorko, it was his eighth career home run against the Padres. As things stand right now in the bottom of the fifth, he is now 21-39 in his career against his former club.

Following the latter of the back-to-back jacks, Lauer was lifted from the ballgame for Bryan Mitchell.

The Ohio native’s fastball velocity was down a tick from the beginning of his outing. Per baseball savant, Lauer’s fastball velocity averaged out at 89.1 MPH tonight. In his last recorded start against San Francisco on April 30 (numbers were not recorded for the Mexico series), the southpaw averaged 90 MPH on the fastball.

Lauer only induced one swinging strike throughout his 62 pitches. He threw only 36 of them for strikes.

San Diego is currently trailing 7-0.