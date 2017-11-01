Eagles, Steelers top AP power rankings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Keystone State’s NFL teams have been tough to beat.

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) have won six games in a row and have the league’s best record.

After a slow start, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) have won three in a row and have a two-game lead in the AFC North.

And the Pennsylvania-based teams have the top two spots in the latest AP Pro 32 poll .

Philadelphia remained No. 1, receiving 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points Tuesday in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“The Eagles lost to the Chiefs, but they are playing better than the Chiefs right now,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The Eagles also attempted to bolster their offense, acquiring running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick just before the NFL’s trade deadline.

“Jay Ajayi trade could push Eagles over the top and into the Super Bowl — especially with Zeke Elliott likely out the next six games for Dallas,” The Sporting News’ Alex Marvez said.

The Steelers inched up a spot to No. 2 as they enter their bye week. They’ll return on Nov. 12 to face the struggling Indianapolis Colts and will close the regular season with five of their final seven games at home.

“(Running back) Le’Veon Bell is heating up and so is (quarterback) Ben Roethlisberger,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “With the defense starting to impose its will and the Steelers starting to hit their stride, this is looking more like a Super Bowl-worthy team.”

The Patriots slid a spot to No. 3 after topping the Los Angeles Chargers 21-13. New England received the other first-place vote and trails the Steelers by only four points. The Patriots also enter their bye week and will next play on Nov. 12 at night against the Denver Broncos.

“Who’s backing up (Tom) Brady?” asked Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki after the Patriots traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who ended a two-game losing streak with Monday night’s 29-19 win over Denver, remained at No. 4.

The Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the winless Cleveland Browns last week, moved up one to No. 5 as they enter their bye week. The Vikings have five of their final eight games on the road as they look to keep the top spot in the NFC North.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, who are tied for first in the NFC West at 5-2, are next at Nos. 6 and 7.

The New Orleans Saints, who have won five in a row, remained at No. 8.

“Sean Payton has waited three seasons for a defense and a running game to support (quarterback) Drew Brees,” SB Nation Radio’s Ira Kaufman said. “Looks like the wait is over.”

And the surprising Buffalo Bills, who trail the Patriots by a half-game in the AFC East, remained at No. 9. The Carolina Panthers moved up three spots to round out the top 10.