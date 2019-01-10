Ducks’ winless skid reaches 9 games with overtime loss to Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Colin White scored at 1:34 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators snapped an eight-game losing streak by rallying for a 2-1 victory over the reeling Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

White took a pass from Mark Stone near the net and slid the puck past John Gibson for his 11th goal of the season. It was a franchise-record ninth straight loss for Anaheim, surpassing an eight-game skid in October 1996.

Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots.

Jakob Silfverberg had Anaheim’s lone goal, and Gibson made 28 saves.

The Ducks have played an NHL-leading 13 overtime games at home and are 5-6-2. It was only the second road OT game for the Senators, who are 1-1.

Ryan tied it at 9:23 of the third period when he got the rebound of Gibson’s save on Dylan DeMelo‘s shot and was able to chip it under Gibson’s left pad for his eighth of the season. It was his third goal and eighth point in 11 games against his former team, which drafted him second overall in 2005. The Senators’ right wing also extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists).

Silfverberg opened the scoring at 8:52 of the first when he took a pass from Brandon Montour and put a one-timer past Nilsson from just outside the right faceoff circle for his 11th of the season but only second in the past 11 games.

NOTES: Anaheim C Rickard Rakell returned to the lineup after missing 13 games due to an ankle sprain. … Ottawa C Matt Duchene is not on the road trip as he and his wife, Ashley, await the birth of the couple’s first child. Duchene is second on the team with 43 points and has six goals and two assists in his past eight games. … DeMelo, who assisted on Ryan’s goal, has an assist in three straight games. … Anaheim had five shots on goal in the first period, marking the sixth time this season the Ducks have had five or fewer in the opening period.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Ducks: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night to conclude a six-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports