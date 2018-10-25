Ducks seek win in 2nd meeting with Stars Thursday night

On Oct. 13, the Dallas Stars defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 at American Airlines Center.

These former Pacific Division rivals square off again in Dallas on Thursday, and first-year Stars coach Jim Montgomery expects a similar game from the Ducks.

“They haven’t changed,” Montgomery said after practice Wednesday. “They’re winning games because of their goalie, their D core and they manage games well. They don’t beat themselves.”

Anaheim (5-4-1, 11 points), who is concluding a quick two-game road trip, is 3-3-0 on the road after a 3-1 loss at Chicago on Tuesday with Rickard Rakell scoring the lone goal.

ICYMI: The @AnaheimDucks had a VERY special guest last night in honor of #Ducks25 👇 @MARGUERITEMOREA 😱 pic.twitter.com/G5DGt7N5jH — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) October 24, 2018

One positive was the season debut of forward Nick Ritchie, who had been a contract holdout before signing Oct. 17. Ritchie, 22, is the younger brother of Dallas forward Brett Ritchie.

“It wasn’t a very good game,” Ritchie told Fox Sports West postgame in Chicago. “We had a slow start, took a lot of penalties. It wasn’t the effort we were looking for.”

Dallas (4-4-0, 8 points), on the other hand, heads into this game off a win, 4-2 against the Ducks’ crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Kings, on Tuesday night.

The Stars’ victory arrested a three-game losing streak and saw Dallas play 11 forwards and seven defensemen, a look Montgomery said he could employ again.