Ducks force OT with late goal, but fall in shootout to Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad scored in the shootout, Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves and the New York Rangers completed a four-game road swing with a 3-2 victory Thursday night over the Anaheim Ducks.

Brett Howden and Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for the Rangers, who went 2-2 on the trip while improving to 3-0 in shootouts. Georgiev denied both Ducks attempts in the tiebreaker.

Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, which is 0-5-2 in its last seven games. John Gibson made 28 saves. The Ducks are 1-2 in shootouts.

The Rangers led most of the way but Rakell tied it with 25.3 seconds remaining in the third period after the Ducks pulled Gibson for an extra skater.

New York got on the board first when Hayes scored a power-play goal less than two minutes into the second. Ryan Kesler blocked Howden’s shot but Hayes was able to corral the deflection and fire it past Gibson for his third of the season.

Anaheim tied it with its second power-play goal in its last six chances when Silfverberg scored on the rebound of a shot by Rakell that went off Georgiev’s blocker. It was Silfverberg’s fourth of the season, which tied him with Pontus Aberg for the team lead.

Less than two minutes later, Howden was wide open in front and scored his third goal off a pass from Jimmy Vesey. The goal was set up when Marc Staal had the puck near the blue line and found Vesey near the left faceoff circle in the Ducks zone.

Ryan Getzlaf had two assists for Anaheim to extend his point streak to four games. He has two goals and five assists during that span.

NOTES: Anaheim right wing Patrick Eaves played for the first time this year following a health scare that cost him much of last season, when he played in only two games. He missed the first three games last season because of a lower-body injury and then the final 77 due to post-viral syndrome and a shoulder injury. He sat out the first 13 games this season as he was working his way back from shoulder surgery in early March. Eaves skated on the third line. … The Rangers have a power-play goal in five of their last eight games.

