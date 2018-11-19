Ducks fall in OT to Avalanche

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen‘s power-play slap shot with 1.3 seconds on the clock in overtime gave the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 victory Sunday over the slumping Anaheim Ducks.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche, who overcame a 3-1 deficit to hand the Ducks their 12th loss in 15 games. Sven Andrighetto also had a goal for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots.

Brandon Montour, Ryan Getzlaf and Ondrej Kase scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller made 38 saves.

MacKinnon tied it 3-all at 11:20 of the third period, taking a nice feed from Rantanen behind the net.

The Ducks led 3-2 after a high-scoring second period.

Colorado tied it at 1 when Andrighetto got a pass from Patrick Nemeth and slipped the puck past Miller.

Anaheim regained the lead with a power-play goal a minute later as Getzlaf fired a slap shot from long range that beat Grubauer up high. The Ducks made it 3-1 when Montour came down the right side and sent a wrist shot that Kase deflected in for his first goal of the season.

Just 4:34 into the second period, Montour had a career-high three points (one goal, two assists).

The Avs pulled back within one on a power-play goal of their own as MacKinnon put in a rebound for his 13th of the season.

The Ducks opened the scoring 4:45 into the first on Montour’s goal. Pontus Aberg fired a shot from 40 feet out and the rebound came to Montour. He took the puck in stride, skated behind the net and slipped in a wraparound past Grubauer.

It was just the fourth time in their last 15 games that the Ducks scored first.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Ducks: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

