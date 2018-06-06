Department of Parks and Recreation and Fox Sports San Diego renew partnership

San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation and Fox Sports San Diego will continue their partnership for the second year in a row. The renewed partnership will include multiple sports facilities across the SD County.

The money the partnership generates will uphold capital improvements and refurbishment of local parks and other local projects.

“Partnerships, like the one with Fox Sports San Diego, allow us to earmark additional funds for facility upgrades – things that encourage people to take notice, head outside and get active in County Parks,” said Brian Albright, Director, County Parks. “We are excited about this new business venture, and look forward to seeing them at future little league events.”

That feeling when you’re about to be on the #PadreLive broadcast in a few minutes 😬 The Future Padres, guests of Spring Valley Little League are live SOON! #FSSDYouthBaseball | @sandiegoparks pic.twitter.com/TedsAA0dzw — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) June 6, 2018

The facilities that will benefit are 4S Ranch, Cactus Park Ballfields, Lakeside Ballfields, Rios Canyon Ballfields, Sweetwater Ballfields, Sweetwater Lane Sports Complex and Tijuana River Valley Ballfields.

The partnership should foster more memorable park experiences across the San Diego County as health and safety are the driving forces behind this partnership.