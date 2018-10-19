Dodgers look to advance to World Series in Game 6

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:39 p.m. Eastern

NLCS: Dodgers lead 3-2

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 89 strikeouts in regular season) Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts in regular season)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles leads the series 3-2 and will look to advance to the World Series with a win at Miller Park. Milwaukee’s lineup has 218 home runs this season, led by Christian Yelich‘s mark of 36. Los Angeles’ lineup has nine home runs this postseason, shortstop Manny Machado leads them with three homers. In their last meeting on Wednesday, Clayton Kershaw earned the win in a 5-2 victory for the Dodgers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger is hitting .260 with 145 hits and 25 home runs in 162 games this year for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 10 hits and is batting .250 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Jesus Aguilar is batting .274 for the Brewers this season, and his .539 slugging percentage is fifth in the National League. Orlando Arcia has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .600 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

BREWERS INJURIES: The Milwaukee Brewers placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with a left high ankle sprain on Tuesday.