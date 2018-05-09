Developing: Nats’ starter Jeremy Hellickson has a no-hitter thru 5

SAN DIEGO– Just four days after being no-hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres do not have a baserunner through five innings against Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson.

The right-hander has mowed down Padres hitters; throwing 44 of his 69 pitches for strikes. He has struck out five batters.

The Padres got their hardest contact off of Hellickson in the fifth, when Franchy Cordero and Jose Pirela both hit deep fly balls that were caught just in front of the wall.

Major League Baseball has already seen one no-hitter today. Mariners lefty James Paxton no-hit the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto.