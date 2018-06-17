DEVELOPING: Braves right-hander Julio Teheran has no-hit the Padres thru 6

ATLANTA— Julio Teheran has thrown six no-hit innings against the San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park.

Teheran, who was reinstated from the DL (thumb) a day ago, has been absolutely dominant. Less than two weeks removed from allowing four runs in four innings against San Diego at Petco Park, the Braves right-hander has only allowed four baserunners (three walks and a hit-by-pitch). He has struck out 11 while inducing 16 whiffs in six innings.

The 27-year-old has thrown 95 pitches.

The Braves took a two-run lead in the top of the fourth on a Johan Camargo two-run double. The rally came off of rookie left-hander Jose Castillo.

Those two runs have been the only action on offense for either side thus far. Atlanta currently leads 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Padres have already been no-hit once this season, on May 4 against the Dodgers in Mexico.