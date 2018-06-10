DEVELOPING: Clayton Richard has thrown six no-hit innings

MIAMI– Padres starter Clayton Richard is through six no-hit innings against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Richard has allowed two walks, hit a batter, and has struck out five. He has thrown 75 pitches in his outing to this point.

The Padres have spotted Richard a 3-0 lead, which is currently the score in the top of the 7th.

In the second, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Freddy Galvis brought home the game’s first run. In the top of the sixth, first baseman Eric Hosmer hit an opposite-field two run home run to extend the lead.

The Padres are the only MLB franchise without a no-hitter in their existence.