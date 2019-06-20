Community Partner of the Month: Veterans Village of San Diego

VVSD Overview:

Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) is San Diego’s largest nonprofit agency devoted to serving homeless veterans. Since 1981, VVSD has offered an array of services beyond basic food and shelter, giving veterans hope and helping them to reclaim their lives. VVSD is known in San Diego as the leading local nonprofit organization serving veterans who struggle with trauma, depression, addiction, homelessness, and unemployment.

Today, VVSD supports more than 3,000 veterans annually at Stand Down and throughout our programs. Veterans Villas in Escondido offers 54 permanent housing (1,2 and 3 bedroom) units, the Temporary Bridge Shelter supports 200 veterans each day in the Midway District and our residential treatment center provides life-changing services at Pacific Highway. We are thrilled to have the Padres as a partner in our newest endeavor – the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, which will be opening soon in Mission Valley. The Cohen Clinic will treat any post-9/11 veteran who has served in the United States Armed Forces, regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status, or combat experience. This includes the National Guard and Reserves and family members of veterans. We expect to serve 600 individuals in Y1.