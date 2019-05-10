Community Partner of the Month: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Mission Statement

To inspire and enable youth to achieve academic success, build good character and responsible citizenship, and make healthy lifestyle choices.

Overview

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego (BGCGSD) changes lives through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. The Clubs’ three priority outcomes – academic excellence, healthy lifestyles, and character development – help create a positive and lasting impact on thousands of youth ages 5-18 across San Diego County.

In 2018, we provided 11,962 youth members with after-school programming, overall serving 27,261 youth throughout San Diego County. Through after school programs and day camps, BGCGSD’s purpose is to promote the social, emotional, mental, and physical development of boys and girls during critical periods of their growth. We offer youth what they need and want most – adults who respect and listen to them, a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves, and interesting, constructive activities that channel youthful energy into challenging pursuits.

To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit SDYouth.org or contact us at info@sdyouth.org or 858.866.0591