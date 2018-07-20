Club Tijuana and CF Monterrey, Liga MX coming to Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego

Los Angeles – The premiere Mexican soccer league – Liga MX – is coming to Prime Ticket/FOX Sports West and FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD).

Beginning tomorrow, July 21, nine soccer matches featuring the Club Tijuana Xolos will be televised in English throughout Southern California. Founded in 2007, Club Tijuana Xolos is one of the youngest clubs in Liga MX and one of the only bicultural Liga MX teams. Also airing across the regional sports networks, Club de Futbol Monterrey (C.F. Monterrey) will be featured with nine matches, beginning August 4. C.F. Monterrey is one of the oldest clubs in the division, founded in 1945. The two telecast schedules represent games from the Apertura season.

Liga MX is comprised of 18 teams and began play 70 years ago. It has grown to become the top level of the Mexican football system, is considered the strongest in North America and among the strongest in all of Latin America. Home to a highly passionate fan base, it’s the fourth-most attended football league in the world, trailing only Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga.

Covering the Club Tijuana Xolos, Mark Rogondino will serve as play-by-play announcer alongside Analyst, Jovan Kirovski. C.F. Monterrey games will feature Play-by-Play Announcer, Keith Costigan alongside Analyst, Curt Onalfo.

Surrounding Saturday’s telecast of Tijuana vs. Guadalajara, Prime Ticket will debut Xolos: Tijuana’s Team, a one-hour documentary at 6PM and following the live game telecast at 9PM. FSSD will air the original program at 9PM.

All nine Club Tijuana matches and all nine C.F. Monterrey matches will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app.

Club Tijuana Xolos Schedule on Prime Ticket/FOX Sports West and FOX Sports San Diego:

C.F. Monterrey Schedule on Prime Ticket/FOX Sports West and FOX Sports San Diego:

*All games live unless noted otherwise

**Schedule subject to change

D = tape delay

JIP = joined in progress

