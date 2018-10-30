Clippers take on Thunder riding nice streak
FOX Sports San Diego
Game: LA Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder
When: Tuesday, Oct. 30
Time: Clippers Live @ 4:30pm PT
Where to Watch: FOX Sports San Diego and the FOX Sports App
Related Videos:
"He's got 14 points in four and a half minutes!"
Sweet Lou has caught fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SetKNE380o
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) October 29, 2018
Tobias Harris finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, postgame he caught up with @Kristina_Pink 👇 pic.twitter.com/br1mITIxEN
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) October 29, 2018
Lots of positives tonight in a double-digit win over the Wizards and Doc Rivers agrees!
His postgame press conference is right here 👇 pic.twitter.com/pJNgApfO6f
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) October 29, 2018