Clippers kick off season opener against Nuggets

Game : Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Wednesday, October 17

Time: LA Clippers Season Preview @ 6:30 pm PT

What to Watch on: Fox Sports San Diego and the Fox Sports App

Starting Line Up:

Clippers: Tobias Harris (SF), Patrick Beverley (PG), Marcin Gortat (C), Avery Bradley (SG), and Danilo Gallinari (SF)

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic (C), Gary Harris (SG), Paul Millsap (PF), Jamal Murray (PG), and Will Barton (SG)

Keep an eye on: Clippers defense, particularly focusing on Marcin Gortat

Related Videos:

When these @LAClippers aren’t on the court, you can catch them staring in the “Bobi + Tobi” Show 🤣👍@tobias31 & @BobanMarjanovic 👇 pic.twitter.com/2XKLU5wJBJ — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) October 17, 2018