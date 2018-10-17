Clippers kick off season opener against Nuggets
Game : Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers
Date: Wednesday, October 17
Time: LA Clippers Season Preview @ 6:30 pm PT
What to Watch on: Fox Sports San Diego and the Fox Sports App
Starting Line Up:
Clippers: Tobias Harris (SF), Patrick Beverley (PG), Marcin Gortat (C), Avery Bradley (SG), and Danilo Gallinari (SF)
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic (C), Gary Harris (SG), Paul Millsap (PF), Jamal Murray (PG), and Will Barton (SG)
Keep an eye on: Clippers defense, particularly focusing on Marcin Gortat
