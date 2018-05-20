Christian Villanueva hits second homer in as many days

PITTSBURGH– May has not been the kindest month for Christian Villanueva, but the Padres third baseman seems to be turning it around.

In the top of the fourth inning on Sunday, Villanueva ripped a 92 mile-per-hour fastball from Pirates starter Trevor Williams into the Padres bullpen in left-center field.

The home run, which gave San Diego a 2-1 lead, traveled 410 feet with an exit velocity of 108 mph.

For Villanueva, it was his 12th home run of the season and third off of a right-handed pitcher. It was also his second home run in less than 24 hours and his third in the last five games.

The Mexico native is now second in the National League in home runs, trailing only the Braves‘ Ozzie Albies and the Nationals‘ Bryce Harper, who have 13 apiece.