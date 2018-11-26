Chargers’ Gordon week to week after MCL sprain

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is week to week after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during Sunday’s 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Gordon sustained the injury when the Chargers ran a reverse during the third quarter. He had scored two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards in the game before the injury.

The fourth-year standout, who missed the Week 7 game against Tennessee due to hamstring injury, is fourth in the league in average yards from scrimmage per game (125.5) and is sixth in the league in rushing with 802 yards. He has already scored a career-high 13 touchdowns, which includes nine rushing.

Austin Ekeler is expected to become the lead back if Gordon misses any time. The Chargers (8-3) begin a tough stretch this week at Pittsburgh.