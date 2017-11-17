Cavs’ Rose out at least two more weeks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting point guard Derrick Rose will miss at least the next two weeks with a nagging left ankle injury.

Rose injured the ankle Oct. 20 at Milwaukee and has missed Cleveland’s past four games. He underwent medical tests and was recommended to rest.

The 29-year-old Rose is averaging 14.3 points in seven games this season. The former league MVP signed with the Cavs as a free agent this summer after spending last season with the New York Knicks.

Because of his injury and Isaiah Thomas still being sidelined by a hip problem, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to juggle his lineups and has used LeBron James at point guard.

Iman Shumpert started at point guard during Cleveland’s recent road trips as the Cavs went 3-1.

Shumpert is starting again Friday night as the Cavs host the Los Angeles Clippers.