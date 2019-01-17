Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 35 KOs) to fight Danny Jacobs on May 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring and to the middleweight division on May 4 to fight Danny Jacobs.

Alvarez will defend his WBC and WBA titles against IBF champion Jacobs in a matchup of two of the sport’s top performers. No venue has been announced for the bout on the eve of Cinco de Mayo.

Mexico’s Alvarez (50-1-2, 35 knockouts) became a three-division world champion by knocking out Rocky Fielding in three rounds to take the WBA super middleweight crown in December. He now goes back to middleweight, where he owns a draw and a victory over Gennady Golovkin that lifted him to the top of a loaded division.

Jacobs, a 31-year-old New Yorker who overcame bone cancer to become a champion, is 35-2 with 29 KOs.

The fight will be streamed on DAZN, which has a long-term contract with Alvarez.